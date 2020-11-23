AG Marshall: Monument removals illegal, done ‘out of fear’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — In a statement Monday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall targeted elected officials who support the removal of monuments, saying they are “being guided only by the political winds of the moment.”

Marshall issued a statement Monday morning, after he said his office was pursuing a fifth fine against a city or county for violating the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act.

In his statement, Marshall said elected officials taking it upon themselves to tear down monuments and statues are breaking the law and violating their oaths of office. He also said “despite what some newspapers might have you believe, any elected official who disregards the duties of his office in this manner has done so not out of courage, but has done so out of fear.”

Marshall’s statement comes after he filed a lawsuit against the Madison County Commission last week over its removal of the Confederate monument that sat at the county courthouse. The monument was moved to Huntsville’s Maple Hill Cemetery.

Madison County commissioners have said that the removal of the Huntsville monument was legal.

Birmingham and Mobile have also been at odds with the attorney general’s office over their removal of Confederate monuments.

Marshall said he wants people to keep track of what officials are voting to remove the monuments.

“It is now a question of when not if these same leaders will cast aside yet another law—being guided only by the political winds of the moment,” he said.