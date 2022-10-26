We ended up with lots of wind, but no warnings across the Tennessee Valley Tuesday. Here are a few storm reports from Tuesday.

Only Three Dots On the Map!

Here are a few reports from the National Weather Service:

hunchat 2022/10/25 3:39 PM nwsbot HUN: Not Confirmed/Preliminary Spotter Report — from Samuel Camp (via spotternetwork.org) @ 20:39 UTC — (S) Flood — — Spotter ROGERSVILLE, AL ( county) [34.824/-87.293] — Half of highway 72 west is flooded due to heavy rainfall travel through this lane is dangerous (SN#54909)

hunchat 2022/10/25 3:59 PM nwsbot HUN: Not Confirmed/Preliminary Spotter Report — from Samuel Camp (via spotternetwork.org) @ 20:59 UTC — (S) Damage — — Spotter is 4 miles NNW of ROGERSVILLE, AL ( county) [34.874/-87.331] — Multiple 3in diameter tree limbs down on this gravel side road (SN#54910)

hunchat 2022/10/25 8:41 PM nwsbot Local Storm Report by NWS HUN: 4 NNW Henagar [Jackson Co, AL] public reports NON-TSTM WND DMG at 05:31 PM CDT — large tree down along cr 260. hunchat 2022/10/25 8:41 PM nwsbot Local Storm Report by NWS HUN: 2 NNE Pisgah [Jackson Co, AL] public reports NON-TSTM WND DMG at 05:31 PM CDT — tree down at the intersection of cr-369 & cr-58.

We received some beneficial rain, though we could use a little more. Tuesday was only the fifth time in the last 44 days with measurable rainfall at Huntsville International. Just over a quarter of an inch fell officially in Huntsville over a half of an inch in the Shoals respectively Tuesday.

Our pattern looks good through Friday. Drier air takes over with cool temperatures. We only reach the lower to middle 60s Wednesday with lower to middle 70s Thursday and Friday. Rain chances return this weekend. This time it will be showers and no threat of severe storms. Unfortunately there could be rain for the Magic City Classic in Birmingham Saturday afternoon.

Quiet For Now