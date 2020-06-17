After spike in cases, Morgan County officials ask people to help prevent COVID-19 spread

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Infectious Disease Task Force is asking people to remember to take precautions against the spread of COVID-19, in light of the recent spike of cases in the county.

In a statement Wednesday morning, the task force asked people to remember the importance of wearing face masks in public, maintaining social distancing and sanitizing hands often.

Over the past two weeks, officials said Morgan County has had an increase of over 125 percent in positive COVID-19 tests, with confirmed cases growing from 298 to 676. State records show two people have died.

The recent increase in cases could lead to long-term effects for Morgan County, according to the task force.

“It is only through our unified actions that we can slow and stop the spread of COVID-19,” the task force’s statement read. “By diligently adhering to these guidelines, we can continue protect ourselves and those we love.”