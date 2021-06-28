After serving 24 years for rape, Bibb County man charged in 2020 assault

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man who spent 24 years in prison for rape is in jail again in connection with another rape that happened months after his release.

AL.com reports that 71-year-old Willard Smith, of Brent, was jailed on June 22 on multiple charges with bonds totaling $90,000.

Smith is accused of rape and sodomy at knifepoint.

The crime was reported in Birmingham on Oct. 27, 2020, according to court records.

Smith had been released from state prison on May 29, 2020 after serving 24 years on a 1996 first-degree rape conviction.

Online jail records did not indicate whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.