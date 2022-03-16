HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Gas prices in Alabama are falling, slightly. On Wednesday, the statewide average price per gallon in Alabama was $4.13. That’s down two cents from Tuesday, and down three cents from the new record on March 11th, 2022, according to the gas tracking website, AAA.

News 19 spoke with AAA spokesperson, Clay Ingram to learn more. He said, “It looks like we’ve kind of peaked and we should see prices start to drop back down.”

While the averages have only fallen a few cents, he said just having a bit of a downward trend is a really positive sign.

There’s more hope for prices to drop further. Crude oil prices are dropping slightly as well.

Ingram told News 19, “We’ve seen crude oil back down drop back down below $100 a barrel this past week, which is a good thing. That’s a sign we should have some lower prices coming in the next few weeks.”

Lowering fuel costs will be good all around for people’s wallets. The high cost of diesel is raising transportation costs and is impacting the price of consumer goods.

“It makes it really hard on people when we’re putting twice as much in our gas tank from week to week, that means we have to cut back in other areas,” Ingram said.