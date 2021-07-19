After first day of testimony in Blakely trial, defense files motion to dismiss one of the charges

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Monday marks the first full day of testimony in the criminal trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely.

Blakely, who has been sheriff since 1983, faces 11 theft and ethics counts.

The focus today by prosecutors was showing evidence of campaign donations to Blakely and then, introducing evidence that he deposited the money in his personal checking account, not the campaign account.

The state called seven different witnesses to the stand. The last witness, former Huntsville-area campaign consultant Trent Willis sparked a sharp battle at day’s end.

Willis testified about a $4,000 payment his firm made to Blakely, but his own background became an issue.

According to a motion that was filed Monday night by the defense, asks the court to dismiss Count Two of the indictment, strike the testimony of the state’s witness and strike all documents admitted pursuant to the testimony of the witness.

The full motion can be read here.

Blakely’s trial will resume Tuesday morning.