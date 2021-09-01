After A Soggy August, September Arrives On the Drier Side

Huntsville International received over six inches of rain in the month of August which is higher than any monthly average all year. With Ida’s influence, we ended up with 6.41″ officially with a total of fifteen days of measurable rainfall.

As far as temperatures, the hottest day of the month and the year occurred on August 25 with a high of 96°. That is a low number considering we usually hit 100° in Huntsville at some point during the summer. We’ve only had four years since 2004 where we haven’t hit triple digits at some point in the summertime at Huntsville International Airport.

What about September?

This is the month were we make the transition. Yes, it can still be hot! Ask 2019! The humidity backs off typically around the middle of the month. We start with an average high of 90°. By September 30, we are down to 79°. That translates to very pleasant overnight lows. By the time October is over, we are talking frost! Here is a look at the September climate for Huntsville International Airport.

The forecast looks warm and mainly dry for the first week of September. There could be a few showers Wednesday mainly across northwest Alabama. Most will stay dry. The rest of the week and the weekend will be warm, but pleasant.

The 6-10 day temperature outlook stays below the average. We should be in the upper 80s to near 90 for this time of year. It warms up to start next week, but it could cool down after that. Middle to late September is when he historically see a true taste of fall with cooler and drier air taking over.

6-10 Day Temperature Outlook (Setember 7 – September 11)