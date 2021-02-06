African American legend honored during Black History Month

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., – February is Black History Month, and News 19 is honoring African American leaders who’ve made a difference across the country.

James Crawford is a local legend right here in North Alabama with a tie to Edmonton Heights.

The neighborhood, near Alabama A&M University, was one of the few places African Americans were allowed to buy property in the city during segregation.

Edmonton Heights was recently eligible to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

James Crawford, who knew Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Jr., was one of the first people to move to Edmonton Heights in the 1950s.

“Especially in the South,” Crawford said. “This was probably the most prominent and effective neighborhood of people that you will ever find that’s a minority, in the state of Alabama as far as I’m concerned.”

Crawford, who’s a member of the Huntsville-Madison County Athletic Hall of Fame, has a park named after him in Huntsville. Also, near the Alabama A&M University campus.

He was the first African American member of the Officials Association within the Alabama High School Athletic Association.