Aerotek hiring over 100 employees for solar farm construction project in Cherokee

Now Hiring Sign, A teal sign with text Now Hiring on a brick building

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – The Sheffield Career Center is hosting a hiring event with Areotek next week. They will be hiring employees to work on a solar farm project in Cherokee, Alabama.

Areotek is hiring over 100 general construction laborers starting at $15 an hour and heavy equipment operators at $19-$30 per hour based on experience.

The hiring event will take place Thursday, September 10 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Shoals Career Center. The center is located on 500 S Montgomery Ave, Suite # 102 in Sheffield.

Jobseekers will be screened and masks are required during the hiring event. Social distancing will be enforced. If there is overflow, jobseekers will sign in, return to their car, and remain in their car until they receive a call to enter the building.