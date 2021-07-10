ADSS, statewide disability organizations launch COVID-19 vaccine campaign

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Senior Services (ADSS) is teaming up with several statewide disability organizations to launch a COVID-19 vaccine advocacy campaign.

The campaign will encourage citizens to use the already-established 24-hour ADSS hotline (1-800-AGELINE) where Alabamians will be directed to local resources for getting vaccinated in their area, receive help making an appointment, or connect to local transportation to get to their vaccination site.

The hotline will also address concerns or questions about the vaccine.

“The Alabama Department of Senior Services is committed to expanding access to COVID-19 vaccines,” said ADSS Commissioner Jean Brown. “Through this new marketing campaign, ADSS is making it easy for Alabamians to connect with a live, local individual who can help provide information and resources specific to their needs.”

Participating organizations include Alabama’s Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs), Aging and Disability Resource Centers (ADRCs), Centers for Independent Living (CILs), the Alabama Council on Developmental Disabilities (ACDD), the Alabama Disabilities Advocacy Program (ADAP), and the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Center on Excellence in Developmental Disabilities (UCEDD).

For more information, contact the Alabama Department of Senior Services at 1-800-243-5463.