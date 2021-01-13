ADPH vaccine hotline experiencing difficulty meeting scheduling demand

FILE – In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 photo, a pharmacist with Walgreens Pharmacy prepares a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for residents and staff at the The Palace assisted living facility in Coral Gables, Fla. Florida was one of the first states to throw open vaccine eligibility to members of the general public over 65, leading to rumors that tourists and day-trippers are swooping into the state solely for the jab. Gov. Ron DeSantis said stories of the rich flying to Florida, getting vaccinated and returning home are overblown. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

ALABAMA – Alabama’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline is having a few difficulties meeting the scheduling demand.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said right now, there are no available appointments at county health departments for the vaccine, but their call center can still add your information to the waiting list.

ADPH says their staff is working to expand vaccine scheduling capabilities and callers will be contacted as soon as more appointments become available.



ADPH officials say the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine continues to exceed supply as there are more than 326,000 health care workers and nearly 350,000 people in Alabama who qualify for a vaccine because they are 75 years old and older.

Hotline personnel are working to schedule persons in the 75+ age group, law enforcement officers, and firefighters for immunization appointments beginning January 18.



Information about COVID-19 is available through the COVID-19 Information Hotline number, 1-800-270-7268, and at alabamapublichealth.gov.