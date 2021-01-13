ADPH vaccine hotline experiencing difficulty meeting scheduling demand

ALABAMA – Alabama’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline is having a few difficulties meeting the scheduling demand.
The Alabama Department of Public Health said right now, there are no available appointments at county health departments for the vaccine, but their call center can still add your information to the waiting list.
ADPH says their staff is working to expand vaccine scheduling capabilities and callers will be contacted as soon as more appointments become available.
ADPH officials say the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine continues to exceed supply as there are more than 326,000 health care workers and nearly 350,000 people in Alabama who qualify for a vaccine because they are 75 years old and older.
Hotline personnel are working to schedule persons in the 75+ age group, law enforcement officers, and firefighters for immunization appointments beginning January 18.
Information about COVID-19 is available through the COVID-19 Information Hotline number, 1-800-270-7268, and at alabamapublichealth.gov.