ADPH updates advisories for fish consumption across Alabama waters

(WHNT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) updated its annual fish consumption advisories for bodies of water across the state.

Fish consumption advisories are issued every year for specific areas where samples are collected by the state authorities, including the Tennessee Valley Authority, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

ADPH reported the following advisories for these bodies of water across North Alabama:

Bear Creek

Franklin County Road 53 (Franklin County) Channel catfish – 1 meal/month (Mercury) Largemouth bass – Do Not Eat Any (Mercury) Spotted bass – Do Not Eat Any (Mercury)

Pickwick Reservoir, Bear Creek embayment (Colbert County) Largemouth bass – 2 meals/month (Mercury)

Allsboro Road (Colbert County) Largemouth bass – Do Not Eat Any (Mercury)

Natchez Trace Parkway (Colbert County) Channel catfish – 2 meal/month (Mercury) Spotted bass – Do Not Eat Any (Mercury)



Bear Creek Reservoir

Dam forebay area (Franklin County) All Species – Do Not Eat Any (Mercury)



Big Nance Creek

Lawrence County Road 25 (Lawrence County) Golden redhorse – 2 meal/month (Mercury) Largemouthbass – Do Not Eat Any (Mercury)

Embayment immediately upstream of AL Highway 101 bridge (Lawrence County) Channel catfish – 1 meal/month (Mercury) Largemouth bass – 2 meals/month (Mercury)



Baker’s Creek

Embayment at Wheeler Reservoir (Morgan County) All Species – Do Not Eat Any (PFOS)



Cane Creek

Embayment up stream of confulence with Tennessee River (Colbert County) Largemouth bass – 2 meals/month (Mercury)



Cedar Creek Reservoir

Dam forebay (Franklin County) Channel catfish – 2 meals/month (Mercury) Largemouth bass – Do Not Eat Any (Mercury)



Cypress Creek

Embayment upstream of AL Highway 20 (Lauderdale County) Channel catfish – 2 meals/month (Mercury) Largemouth bass – 2 meals/month (Mercury)



Flint Creek

Downstream of West Flint Creek confluence (Morgan County) Largemouth bass -Do Not Eat Any (Mercury)

Wheeler Reservoir, embayment downstream of County Road 67 bridge (Morgan County) Largemouth bass – 2 meals/month (Mercury)



Fox Creek

Embayment of Wheeler Reservoir (Lawrence County) Largemouth bass – 1 meal/month (Mercury)



Limestone Creek

Embayment upstream of confluence with Tennessee River (Limetsone County) Largemouth bass – 2 meals/month (Mercury)



Little Bear Creek

Embayment upstream of confluence with Tennessee River (Colbert County) Largemouth bass -Do Not Eat Any (Mercury)



Little Bear Creek Reservoir

Dam forebay area (Franklin County) Largemouth bass -Do Not Eat Any (Mercury)



Long Island Creek

Upstream from the main reservoir (Jackson County) Largemouth bass – 2 meals/month (Mercury)



Pickwick Reservoir

Upstream from Tennessee River / Second Creek confluence (Colbert County) Largemouth bass – 1 meal/month (Mercury)



Round Island Creek

Embayment of Wheeler Resevoir, upstream of confluence with Tennessee River (Limestone County) Largemouth bass – Do Not Eat Any (Mercury)



Town Creek

Embayment upstream of Alabama Highway 227 bridge (Marshall County) Largemouth bass – Do Not Eat Any (Mercury)



Upper Bear Creek Reservoir

Dam forebay area near mile 115 (Marion County) Channel catfish – 1 meal/month (Mercury) Largemouth bass – Do Not Eat Any (Mercury)



Wheeler Reservoir

Midstation on the main river channel near mile 296 (Limestone County) Largemouth bass – 1 meal/month (PFOS)

South of the main river channel between miles 303 and 296 (Morgan County) Largemouth bass – 1 meal/month (PFOS)

Upstream of Cotaco Creek, downstream of Indian Creek (Madison County) Largemouth bass – 1 meal/month (Mercury)



Widows Creek

Upstream of Tennessee River confluence (Jackson County) Largemouth Bass – 1 meal/month (Mercury)

Upstream of Tennessee River confluence to Million Dollar Bridge (Jackson County) Largemouth Bass – Do Not Eat Any (Mercury)

Upstream of Jackson County Road 96 (Jackson County) Largemouth Bass – Do Not Eat Any (Mercury) Freshwater drum – 1 meal/month (Mercury)



A full list of Alabama bodies of water with fish consumption advisories can be found here.

ADPH also advises that similar species to those listed should also be eaten with caution.