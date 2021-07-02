ADPH, UAB partner for new infection prevention and control center

Ten UAB experts, with specialties ranging from public health to infectious diseases, to pediatrics, will serve as investigators for the new Alabama Regional Center for Infection Prevention and Control. (Photo by: Steve Wood | UAB.edu)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has awarded almost $2 million to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) for a new infection prevention and control center.

The new facility, formally titled the Alabama Regional Center for Infection Prevention and Control, will provide services to address infectious disease prevention and control across the state.

“Our efforts will work to enhance and support infection prevention and control efforts across Alabama’s health care and public health systems,” said Dr. Lisa McCormick, Ph.D, associate professor and dean for Public Health Practice and incoming director of the center. “I am excited to be working with a diverse team of… experts to assist the ADPH in strengthening Alabama’s capacity to prevent, control, and manage infectious disease outbreaks.”

McCormick stated she hoped the center would help build workforce capacity in combating the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the aforementioned services, the center will provide training and assistance to local, district, and state health officials who deal with infection prevention and control.

“As a nation and state, we were really caught flat-footed by SARS-CoV-2 even though scientists had been warning that coronaviruses had the potential to create a global pandemic,” said Dr. Suzanne Judd, Ph.D, the center’s co-director and director of the Lister Hill Center for Health Policy.

“Working together with the ADPH will help us to be ready when a new virus or bacteria threatens the health of Alabamians,” Judd continued. “We will be better prepared to communicate risks to the public to help prevent future pandemics.”

To learn more about the Alabama Regional Center for Infection Prevention and Control, visit here.