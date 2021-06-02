ADPH to provide shade structures for public schools

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced the opportunity for public schools to apply for funding for shade structures on Tuesday.

The motion comes as the state health department encourages awareness about the dangers of ultraviolet (UV) rays and the importance of sun safety.

According to a news release, ADPH estimates that 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. Children are especially vulnerable to UV rays on playgrounds or school recreation areas.

ADPH’s Comprehensive Cancer Control Program plans to make this funding available to public schools to install permanent shade structures at outdoor locations not protected from the sun. Each structure grant is valued at $15,000, which include the cost of installation. The deadline for applications in June 30, 2021.