ADPH says positive cases will likely continue to grow due to testing criteria expansion

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County has seen about 15 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. However, statewide numbers have surpassed 9,600. In fact, the case rate has increased by more than 580 since Friday afternoon.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said you may continue to see numbers rise because the agency has expanded its test criteria.

“Specifically in investigations in long term care facilities. As part of that investigation we were doing some asymptomatic testing for long term care residents,” said Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH.

She said high risk Alabamians are also being tested at a higher rate.

“Persons whose physicians or nurse practitioners felt that they needed to be tested through our process in terms of if persons had heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, immunosuppressive conditions basically situations where persons were at more risk to have a less optimal outcome,” Landers added.

ADPH has amended the symptom profile for the virus as more symptoms are announced.

“Loss of taste, loss of smell. In addition, some persons have had symptoms such as sore throat, fever, chills muscle aches headache and in some instances gastrointestinal symptoms such as vomiting or diarrhea,” Landers said. “So we have added those criteria.”

While much of the state’s COVID-19 data focuses on confirmed cases, once a week ADPH releases numbers that are a bit more encouraging.

“We have 3,016 persons that meet the criteria of being either asymptomatic at the time of interview or no longer symptomatic,” Landers said.

However, ADPH says there’s no true way to measure and record recovery at this time.