ADPH says 1.5 million people on vaccination list in Alabama, Walmart will soon offer vaccinations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Alabama has given more than 436,000 vaccinations and more than 78,000 people have received both their shots, the State of Alabama reported Friday.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris held a conference call Friday morning to discuss COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it. He said the state is now slated to receive between 55,000-65,000 first doses a week. But, Alabama health departments are currently booked up until April, Harris said, and are currently almost exclusively providing second doses.

And, come Monday the vaccine-eligible population is expanding.

“We think somewhere around a million and a half people are going to be eligible and they all need two doses, at least with the products we have right now,” Harris said. “So that’s 3 million doses. We need to cover those populations; we don’t have anywhere near that amount right now.”

Alabama will be partnering with Walmart to help make that happen, Dr. Harris said., but it won’t happen right away. The federal government is expected to provide about 15,000 doses from a separate supply for Walmart to administer in Alabama.

“Half of their pharmacies are going to start out with vaccine, whenever that program begins, we certainly hope it begins in the next 10 days or so,” Harris said, adding Walmart plans to follow the state’s vaccine eligibility criteria.

As more people are getting vaccinated, Dr. Harris expects the quarantine rules will be changing soon.

“I think what’s very likely to happen is that we will say people who are fully vaccinated — and who have been at least a couple weeks since their last shot, so they have time to form a full-fledged antibody response — those people probably aren’t going to need to quarantine,” Harris said, “if they’re exposed to a case as long as they’re not having symptoms and there’s no reason to think they’re actually ill.”

The expanded vaccine eligibility list includes people 65 and older and workers vulnerable to exposure. But Alabama won’t be checking the employment status of those who seek a vaccine.

“There’s not a good way to do that,” Harris said. “I think we’ve seen what struggles other states had with that. We spent a lot of time discussing that. We understand if you can’t verify it, then you run the risk of somebody abusing the system or trying to cut in line. That’s obviously a risk.

“Using local providers and local county health departments and places in the community like we’re trying to do, I think a lot of that will be known to the people giving shots.”

Johnson and Johnson Thursday asked the FDA for emergency use authorization. for its new COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Harris said the review process has taken about two weeks with the other vaccines. He said this one-dose vaccine has been reported to be 72 percent effective in preventing serious illness.

Johnson and Johnson has said it hopes to produce 100 million doses by June.