ADPH reports increase in COVID-19 cases in ages 5-24

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – While the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, the Alabama Department of Public Health says they’re seeing an increase in cases within the 5-24 age group over the last few weeks.

“We’ve seen about a two percent increase in that number cases in that demographic,” Dr. Karen Lander with ADPH said. “And just to bring this home a little bit more to the younger population, is to remind people again, in the younger population most people appear to do well with the disease. However, we must caution, that just because you are younger it does not guaruntee you will do well.”

Landers added hospitals will be able to order the antiviral drug, remdesivir, directly.

When asked about the state of hospitals in North Alabama as cases increase, Landers said “Hospitals are managing, but they are strained. And that is why we must carry out the activities to back this off.”

“If you start looking at a month ago today, June 10 of this year, we were looking at Huntsville having 413 positive cases of COVID 19. Today, we’re looking at 1,983, a fourfold increase,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said. “Alabama was at 21,626 on June 10, today they’re sitting at 49,892. Huntsville Hosptial and Crestwood had 12 patients in there with COVID-19, today we’re looking at 112 patients in both Huntsville and Crestwood.”

Battle said the significant increase in cases led to Madison County’s mask order. He thanked everyone that has followed the order and urged the public to follow guidelines.