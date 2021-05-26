ADPH Office of HIV Prevention and Care to host virtual show for LGBTQ+ Pride month

A rainbow flag set up by Ronnie Alvarez, lead designer of Balloon Magic, flies over the skyline at Dolores Park in San Francisco, Sunday, June 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Save the date – the Alabama Department of Public Health’s Office of HIV Prevention and Care (OHPC) is set to host a virtual show in recognition of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride month on June 1.

The event, hosted by AW Entertainment and labeled as “fun and educational,” will begin at 7:30 p.m. and feature performers from across the State of Alabama.

The goal of the event is to raise awareness for OHPC’s efforts to “reduce the incidence of HIV infections, to increase life expectancy for those infected, and to improve the quality of life for persons living with or affected by HIV,” according to alabamapublichealth.gov.

For more information regarding the virtual event, check out the flyer below:

(Alabama Public Health Office of HIV Prevention and Care)