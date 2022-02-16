HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama Department of Public Health says one of four newly approved health condition results will be detectable in infant tests starting in February.

Newborn screenings are simple tests submitted by a doctor or midwife to find out if a baby is born with any conditions not detectable at birth, and can potentially save lives.

“Many parents don’t even know these are being done until they get to their follow-up visit from the hospital and then you are told, ‘yes, everything is normal’, and then they’re reassured that everything is normal and they can move on,” ADPH physician Dr. Wes Stubblefield said. “But that’s why it’s so important because all of these test results are delivered directly to instate resources, particularly specialists within our children’s hospitals. Who then follow up with these patients and make sure they get the therapies and follow-up visits that they need.”

The condition detectable as of this week is Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD) Pompe Disease, and Mucopolysaccharidosis type I (MPS-I) will be detectable by the end of the calendar year, Stubblefield said.

“We’ll be at 35 conditions with just over 50 if you count associated conditions as well,” he said.

While they might be rare conditions the physician adds it makes a difference for up to 200 families a year and helps to fight Alabama’s infant mortality rate.

“Any life saved is a life saved,” Stubblefield said.

ADPH said no parents ever have to pay for the testing, although insurance or Medicaid is typically billed about $86.