ADPH: Monoclonal antibody treatments reduced to 70% of what health providers requested

(WHNT) — Alabama’s allocation of COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments is being reduced by almost 30% this month.

In a weekly update from State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, he said the reduction to just over 70% of what providers requested is temporary, but urged people to speak with their doctors about the treatment.

Harris said good candidates for the treatment are generally people who are at high risk for serious illness or death because of their age or because of chronic health problems.

“Please talk to your doctor or your provider if you’ve been exposed to COVID as a close contact or if you have COVID to see if you qualify for a monoclonal antibody product,” Harris stated. “These are for people who are at risk of getting sick, but aren’t sick enough to be in the hospital yet… we want to do them as quickly as possible, but always within 10 days of your illness beginning.”

The limitations came from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, but is expected to be over sometime in October.

The Alabama Department of Public Health states on their COVID-19 dashboard that most providers require an appointment, referral, or registration to receive a treatment.

Monoclonal antibody treatments are offered at several locations across North Alabama:

Continuum RX: Located at 605 Davis Circle SW in Huntsville. Appointment required and available to two patients per day, call 1-800-665-2850. The clinic is open from Monday through Saturday.

The locations listed above are non-hospital providers. Other providers listed by the Alabama Department of Public Health state the therapy may be available, but only to patients inside their organization.

For more information, visit the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard here.