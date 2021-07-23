ADPH investigating second potential Hepatitis A outbreak linked to Alabama restaurant

HAMILTON, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Public Health is looking into a potential Hepatitis A outbreak after a food handler at a Huddle House in Hamilton was found to be infected with the virus.

ADPH suggests anyone who ate food from the restaurant on River Road, whether it be dine-in, pickup, or delivery, between the days of July 9 through July 21, 2021, come forward.

ADPH officials say those people may need the Hepatitis A vaccine or immune globulin to reduce their chance of illness. The vaccine can prevent infection, but only if it is given within 14 days of exposure to the virus.

This is the second restaurant in Alabama during the month of July to have an ADPH investigation after a food handler was identified as being infected with Hepatitis A. ADPH identified a potential outbreak on July 21, 2021, at an Applebee’s in Montgomery.

Hepatitis A is a viral infection that can be transmitted person-to-person and by eating food or drinks prepared by an infected person.

“Adults with hepatitis A may have symptoms that include fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, and jaundice. These symptoms usually resolve within two months of infection,” said Dr. Burnestine Taylor, Medical Officer for Disease Control and Prevention, ADPH. “Children less than 6 years of age generally do not have symptoms or have an unrecognized infection. Almost all people who get hepatitis A recover completely.”

Out of an abundance of caution, the restaurants in both Hamilton and Winfield were closed for commercial cleaning.

If you ate at the Huddle House in question, contact your health care provider, pharmacy or the Marion County health department about getting the vaccine as soon as possible.