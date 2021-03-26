ADPH holding drive-through vaccine clinics in Colbert, Franklin counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Public Health has scheduled drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinics in seven Alabama counties.

Beginning March 27, the clinics will be held in Colbert, Escambia, Franklin, Geneva, Jefferson, Montgomery and Walker counties for people who qualify for vaccine.

A registration form can be downloaded here and should be completed and brought to the clinic to speed up the vaccination process.

The two clinics in Northwest Alabama are listed below.

Colbert County Drive Thru Clinic

First Dose: March 29

Second Dose: April 19

Location: Northwest Shoals Community College Patriot Center Gym, 800 George Wallace Blvd., Muscle Shoals, AL 35661

Time: 7:30 a.m. – 6:15 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, click here. If you need to cancel or change your appointment time, call 256-386-4747.

Franklin County Drive Thru Clinic

First Dose: March 31 or April 1

Second Dose: April 21 or April 22

Location: Calvary Baptist Church, 6241 US-43, Russellville, AL 35653

Time: 7:30 a.m. – 6:15 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

Details about the drive-through clinics in other counties can be found on the ADPH website.