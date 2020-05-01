ADPH continues to monitor Marshall County COVID-19 hotspot, trace investigations ongoing

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Marshall County is considered a coronavirus hotspot with more than 300 confirmed cases, resulting in 6 deaths.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says the data could stem from a number of circumstances.

“We see periodically that some exposure or some group of people coming together, has contributed to an increased number of cases, because there are times that, again, a person may be more contagious with the virus than others,” said Dr. Karen Landers.

WHNT News 19 has received several workplace environment complaints from people in the county. Landers says contact trace investigations are ongoing in that area, but did not specify where exactly those investigations are taking place.

“I think the most important message that we can provide right now is whether this is a in a workplace setting, or a home setting or community setting that all persons need to be taking measures to reduce the risk of exposure but yes it’s part of our investigation,” she added.

Landers says testing remains crucial in monitoring the progression and hopeful regression of the disease.

“We are providing testing for COVID-19, five days per week in Marshall County through the Alabama Department of Public Health,” she explained. “In addition there are other entities, commercial laboratories that are testing.”

City of Madison Mayor, Paul Finley, says nearby communities are closely studying what’s happening in Marshall County, not only to learn from potential risks but to see where they can lend a hand.

“ADPH sent more people over there, Huntsville Hospital and their respective team went to that area to get more testing done,” said Finley. “I know they’re part of the area that listens. So the more communication we can get out on things that can and can’t be done the better off we’re going to be.”

Landers says a large portion of cases in Marshall County have not required hospitalization.

However its more important now than ever to practice social distancing