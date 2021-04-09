ADPH announces several upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in North Alabama

The Alabama Department of Public Health released a schedule of several upcoming COVID-19 clinics in the North Alabama-area.

Clinic Locations and Dates:

April 12, Florence Conference Center at the Marriott Hotel from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This clinic is by appointment or walk-in. You can make an appointments at helenkeller.com.

April 13, Northwest-Shoals Community College –Patriotic Center Gym, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This clinic is by appointment or walk-in. You can make an appointment at helenkeller.com.

April 13, Leighton Storm Shelter from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. or as long as supply lasts. This clinic does not require an appointment.

April 20, Mt. Moriah Church from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. or as long as supply lasts. This clinic does not require an appointment.

April 20, Colbert Heights Baptist Church from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. or as long as supply lasts. This clinic does not require an appointment.

April 23, Todd Center in Russellville from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or as long as supply lasts. This clinic does not require an appointment.

The Vaccination is free and available for adults in Alabama.