Adoptions up in Madison County, family attorney shares his experience

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The holidays are seen as a time when families come together. The reality is some kids have never experienced the unconditional love of a stable family.



But Madison County officials said this year that’s changed for nearly 200 kids.

“We’re very proud of our work in adoptions, we are a little slightly behind last year,” said Madison County Probate Judge Frank Barger. “I attribute that to the situation that we’re in with COVID but we should be close to 180 completed adoptions this year. “

In 2019 Madison County alone accounted for 20 percent of the state’s adoptions. This year the county has covered 22 percent of the state’s 814 total adoptions.

But finalizing the process during a pandemic has presented unique challenges

“When we had orders from our chief justice and at the local level from our presiding judge to discontinue any in-person proceedings of course, that shuts down the ability for those families to come in and have that process take place in front of the court,” Barger said.

On top of that, a Huntsville family attorney said even the steps leading up to finalization have been impacted by the pandemic.

“The biggest problem we have with some of the logistics with the other entities, you have to send off notice to DHR in Montgomery, send off notice to vital statistics to get birth certificates back,” said Coby Boswell. “Some of those people, and those other government entities run a little bit behind. We’re all kind of strapped a little bit. Pulled in a bunch of different directions.”

But Boswell has not only helped place kids with their forever families this year. He’s established a forever family of his own.

Judge Barger actually helped Boswell and his wife finalize their adoption this year.

“I’m a firm believer that kids need just as many people as possible to love them appropriately in their life,” said Boswell.

He said love is exactly what they’re showing to their daughter Anslee.

“She still talks about her adoption day it’s pretty it’s pretty exciting,” said Boswell.

According to DHR, more than 6000 kids remain in the Alabama foster care system.

Boswell said this holiday season take time to cherish those around you. But also keep in mind those who don’t have support

“A lot of these kids that have been in care have never known the stability that we want to provide for them and that some people have had when they’ve had you know intact families,” he said. “I think that to try to overstretch that importance you would you’d still be selling it short.

It’s the ultimate holiday gift.

“There is nothing greater than trying to get some permanency some stability, a sense of belonging for some of these kids,” said Boswell.

A place to call home. Forever. Maybe next Christmas.