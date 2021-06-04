ADOL upgrades unemployment portal to allow digital documents

The Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL) has upgraded its existing portal for unemployment claims to allow for digital upload of various types of information.

The improvement will allow claimants to upload documents like a driver’s license, social security card, address and medical verification, and self-employment information.

“We’ve heard the complaints that it’s difficult to provide us with information,” said Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “By upgrading this portal, we’re giving claimants ONE place to send their information, hopefully helping to eliminate some of the frustration.”

The new unemployment claim portal can be accessed at https://labor.alabama.gov/contacts/UCEntry/.