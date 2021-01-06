ADOL starts to pay CARES Act Extended Benefits, additional $300 weekly benefit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Labor started to process payments for the CARES Act extensions provided for in the recently enacted H.R. 133.

This includes the additional $300 weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payment.

According to the release, claimants who are eligible for these payments do not need to take any action other than continuing to file their weekly certifications.

ADOL started to process the changes on Tuesday, January 5. The department says that claimants should expect to see payments as soon as this week, depending on their bank’s policies.

“ADOL worked quickly to implement these new legislative changes, in order to get this aid to struggling Alabamians as fast as possible,” said Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “Guidance was received from USDOL on Friday, January 1, and funding was received by Monday, January 4, so in all, ADOL was able to get funds out within five days.”

The release says that claimants receiving at least $1 of benefits under any program EXCEPT the Alabama 5-Week Training Program are eligible for the $300 additional weekly payment.

The extensions and additional payment are being added to eligible weeks beginning with the week ending on January 3, 2021. The legislation did NOT provide for any retroactive payments, according to the release.

Details on the extensions included in the legislation:

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC)

Will provide UP TO 11 weeks of an additional $300 weekly benefit to eligible claimants.

11 weeks of an additional $300 weekly benefit to eligible claimants. A claimant must be eligible through a separate unemployment program to receive FPUC.

FPUC will be available to cover weeks of unemployment between the week ending January 3, 2021, and the week ending March 13, 2021.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)

Will provide UP TO an additional 11 weeks of benefits, to a maximum of 50 weeks.

an additional 11 weeks of benefits, to a maximum of 50 weeks. Weekly certification will be required.

Claimants will be required to provide documentation of eligibility to qualify for PUA beginning Jan. 31, 2021.

PUA will be available until March 14, 2021 (no new applications after that date), with allowance for three additional weeks of benefits for those who have not reached the maximum number of weeks through week ending April 3, 2021.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)

Will provide UP TO an additional 11 weeks of benefits, to a maximum of 24 weeks.

an additional 11 weeks of benefits, to a maximum of 24 weeks. PEUC will be available until March 14, 2021 (no new applications after that date), with an allowance of three additional weeks of benefits for those who have not reached the maximum number of weeks through the week ending April 3, 2021.

ADOL estimates that $41 million in extended program payments was released on January 5 to approximately 85,000 claimants.