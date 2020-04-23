ADOL releases some of April’s unemployment numbers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Labor released the official count for initial claims filed during the week of April 12 – April 18, 2020.

According to ADOL, 66,432 initial claims were filed last week with 59,527 of those claims being COVID-19 related.

ADOL says the majority of claims filed were from employees in the Industry Not Available (unclassified) section (23,838), followed by Manufacturing (9,770), Accommodation and Food Services (6,685), Retail Trade (5,540), Health Care and Social Assistance (5,367), and Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services (5,346).

Jefferson County reported the largest number of claims with 9,611, according to ADOL.

