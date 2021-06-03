ADOL: Online job ads up almost 70% from last year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Online job ads are up by 69% compared to this time last year, according to new data released by the Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL).

ADOL’s Labor Market Information (LMI) Division shows the yearly total of online job ads at 84,986 as of April 2021. The “Help Wanted Online Data” (HWOL) data was compiled from all online job listings in the State of Alabama, including the state’s online jobs database, as well as traditional job boards and social media sites.

The five occupations with highest number of postings are registered nurses (3,969), retails salespersons (2,874), sales representatives (2,511), customer service representatives (2,320), and truck drivers (1,993).

(Alabama Department of Labor)