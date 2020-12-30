ADOL awaits federal guidance for program extensions, stimulus money for additional benefits

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Congress has gone back and forth about a stimulus package for weeks. In March, the first package created additional federal programs for those who had lost work due to the pandemic.

Those programs ended a day before President Trump approved the latest stimulus package

“Under the original CARES Act, there were several programs that they initiated. FPUC, PUA and PEUC. Those programs all expired on December 26,” said Kelly Betts, spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Labor.

All three of the programs will be extended for 11 weeks thanks to the most recent stimulus deal.

But because the president signed the deal after the previous programs expired, some claimants are worried there will be a small lapse in payment.

Betts said there shouldn’t be an issue.

“Not for existing claimants,” she said. “We’re encouraging all of our claimants that are already in the system to continue filing weekly certifications. That way they won’t miss any payments.”

The $300 benefit for Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) claimants cannot be disbursed yet.

“We have to get guidance on how to push that money out, and we have to receive those funds initially, which we haven’t,” said Betts. “We don’t expect to receive guidance from U.S. Department of Labor until the first of the year.”

Betts said the first of those payments will likely be paid retroactively.

The new extensions shouldn't cause any issues for claimants. ADOL is planning to launch an automated, appointment scheduling hotline. Claim representatives will give you a call back during your slated window. That phone line launches January 4.