ADOC searching for escaped southeast Alabama inmate

ELBA, Ala. – Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate from southeast Alabama.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said Dustin Joel Morton, 33, was missing when correctional officers conducted a count of inmates around 11:20 Sunday night.

Morton, who escaped from the Elba Work Release Center, is 5′ 10,” weighs 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a camo jacket, red/light color shirt, blue jeans, and boots.

Anyone with information on Morton’s whereabouts should contact ADOC at (800) 831-8825.