ADOC has unique way of rehabilitating inmates, keeping recidivism low

HARVEST, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Corrections said about 95 percent of inmates will eventually be released back into society, bringing with them experiences they gained behind bars.

One of the ADOC’s biggest priorities is reducing the likeliness someone will commit a crime once released, otherwise known as recidivism.

“An investment in an inmate is an investment in public safety,” said Jeff Dunn, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Despite bad marks, such as the Department of Justice suing the ADOC for alleged conditions including prisoner on prisoner violence, sex abuse, poor sanitary conditions, and alleged excessive force by prison staff – Alabama has a low recidivism rate compared with other states.

“Helping them get a skill, a welding certificate, a plumbing certificate, so that they can get a living wage job when they get out, is a benefit to everybody and it’s really a strong return on investment,” Dunn said.

Alabama has a unique reentry program with the ability to give inmates complete technical degrees while they’re behind bars.

“It’s really pennies on the dollar when you think about providing just a basic education and skills development for the benefit of all of us when an inmate leaves,” Dunn said.

Hundreds of inmates at the Limestone Correctional Facility are helped each year with a variety of resources including educational and career resources that will help prepare them for life when they’re released and so they live productive lives and don’t go back to a life of crime.

The Limestone Correctional Facility, in Harvest, is a shining example of the prison system’s reentry efforts – graduating 800 inmates per year from its 36-week program.

Dunn says he hopes proposed infrastructure improvements to the ADOC will give them the ability to have more facilities like Limestone.

Alabama’s recidivism rate is about 30 percent.

Comparatively, Delaware has a recidivism rate of more than 64 percent and Arkansas has a recidivism rate of about 57 percent.