ADOC confirms Tutwiler Prison employee died of COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed the death of an employee at Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women (Tutwiler) in Wetumpka, Alabama.

ADOC said the employee recently tested positive for COVID-19.

ADOC officials extended “heartfelt condolences to the employee’s family and loved ones during this difficult time and is grateful for the employee’s service to the Department.”

This is the department’s second COVID-19-related staff or contracted staff death.

The ADOC’s Office of Health Services (OHS) is investigating to find out if any inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to the staff members that have tested positive.

Eighty-four COVID-19 cases among ADOC staff and contracted staff remain active. Eighty-seven staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.

Seventy-five total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among the state’s inmate population, forty-three of which remain active.