Admore woman killed in wreck

News

by: News 19

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

ARDMORE, Ala. – A two-vehicle wreck claimed the life of an Ardmore woman Tuesday.

The wreck happened on Toney School Road, 8 miles north of Huntsville around 9:30 a.m. on September 22.

40-year-old Christian Nichole Bustamante was when the 1992 Jeep Cherokee she was driving was struck by a 2000 Peterbilt dump truck, according to ALEA.

ALEA says Bustamante, who was not using a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured, according to the report.

ALEA troopers will investigate.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News