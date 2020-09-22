Admore woman killed in wreck

ARDMORE, Ala. – A two-vehicle wreck claimed the life of an Ardmore woman Tuesday.

The wreck happened on Toney School Road, 8 miles north of Huntsville around 9:30 a.m. on September 22.

40-year-old Christian Nichole Bustamante was when the 1992 Jeep Cherokee she was driving was struck by a 2000 Peterbilt dump truck, according to ALEA.

ALEA says Bustamante, who was not using a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured, according to the report.

ALEA troopers will investigate.