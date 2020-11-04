Aderholt wins another term in Congress

Longtime U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt was reelected Tuesday, securing a 13th term in Congress from the 4th District of Alabama.

Aderholt, R-Haleyville, defeated Democrat Rick Neighbors, a political newcomer.

Aderholt received 82.9 percent of the vote. In 2018, he was elected with 80 percent of the vote. The district, which touches Alabama’s eastern and western borders, includes Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Etowah, Fayette, Lamar, Lawrence, Marion, Marshall, Walker and Winston counties, and parts of Cherokee, Jackson and Tuscaloosa counties.

Aderholt, 55, was first elected to Congress in 1996, the same year President Bill Clinton was reelected.

A conservative Republican, he’s been a vocal supporter of President Trump and critical of the Democratic leadership in the U.S. House.

He serves on the powerful House Appropriations Committee, which is responsible for government funding decisions. Aderholt is also the ranking member on the Commerce, Justice Science and Related Agencies subcommittee.

Aderholt was the tenth most senior Republican House member heading into the 2020 election and with the retirement of at least two of his colleagues, he will be at least the eighth most senior House Republican.

Aderholt and his wife, Caroline, have a daughter and son.