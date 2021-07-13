Aderholt releases requested funding for North Alabama projects

Ranking member Robert Aderholt, R-Ala., speaks as Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears before a House Appropriations subcommittee on budget on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Alabama Congressman Robert Aderholt released the approved funding for projects to Capstone Rural Health Clinic – Nauvoo, Sheffield Housing Authority, the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. and the Institute for Digital Enterprise Advancement.

The new clinic, Capstone Rural Health Clinic – Nauvoo, would provide access to primary and behavioral healthcare, increased space to accommodate an additional primary care provider, case management services, dedicated space for Telehealth appointments, and ADA-compliant access to pharmacy services. Aderholt has requested $750,000 for this project.

The Sheffield Housing Authority funding would allow demolition and purchase of unsafe, unused, and foreclosed on properties to eventually turn into low-income housing for the city of Sheffield. Aderholt has requested $500,000 for this project. The committee has approved $625,000.

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is building a new facility for STEM and cyber-education classrooms. This funding will specifically help provide equipment for that new building, teacher training, curricula development, computers, and books.

Overall, extending the Center’s outreach to underserved and rural communities. Aderholt has requested $400,000 for the Center.

The Institute for Digital Enterprise Advancement brings a Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) pathway to the area. This field focuses on increasing the research and development timeline so that new technology can be distributed faster.

The 2-year System Engineering Technology (SET) Associate Degree provides a low-cost, accelerated entry into the engineering field. The hope is that it attracts high school seniors, returning veterans, and/or workforce up-skilling/re-skilling. Aderholt has requested $550,000 for this program.

“I am very pleased to see four staples of Northern Alabama receive funding in the fiscal year 2022 appropriations bills in the House of Representatives. While this is the first step in the complete appropriations process, it is great to have these four projects already included.” Aderholt said in a press release.

These funding proposals are headed to the Senate for approval. If approved, they then must be signed by President Biden.