HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — On Monday, U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt announced more than $13 million in funding for various projects across North Alabama.

According to a news release, Aderholt, the dean of Alabama’s congressional delegation, secured $13,632,350 for 14 different projects throughout the fourth congressional district during the second session of the 117th Congress.

“These projects all had broad community support and will help support the economy and improve the lives of thousands of people across the Northern half of Alabama,” Aderholt said.

The projects in North Alabama that received funding include:

• Community STEM Facility in Florence: The University of North Alabama (UNA) received $3 million in funding for the design, engineering, and construction of a STEM facility to “train and educate the area’s workforce in high-demand fields.” Read more here.

• Rental Unit Renovation for Geraldine Medical Clinic: The Town of Geraldine received $375,000 to fully renovate the old Liberty Bank building, which is in need of HVAC updates, floors, interior partitions, and a reconfigured electrical system. The building will be used by the Geraldine Medical Clinic, which is currently housed in a strip mall.

• Construction & Extension of Turn Lanes in Rainsville: The City of Rainsville received $150,000 to extend an existing turn lane and access drive to the area set to become the city’s new public works building on highway 75.

• Equipment for Snead State’s Career Technical Training Center: Snead State Community College received $1 million for training and educational equipment to support the career and workforce training programs housed at the new Career Technical Training Center.

• UNA Micro-Credentials Program: UNA received $500,000 to continue their micro-credentials program, which includes more than 25 classes relevant to today’s workforce. Some of those classes include healthcare simulation, global business, information systems, and medical Spanish.

• SET Apprenticeship & Internship Program in Huntsville: The Institute for Digital Enterprise Advancement received $1.2 million for a new Systems Engineering Technology degree for rural communities across North Alabama.

Other projects covered by the funding include a rural broadband project with Cullman Electric Cooperative, a bed expansion at Cullman Regional Medical Center, improvements to Garden City’s water system, a business incubator in Cordova, and several others.

To see the full list of projects covered by the new funding, visit aderholt.house.gov.