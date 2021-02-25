ADECA online state surplus property auction starts Today

The Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is hosting its online auction via GovDeals.com

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs kicked off its annual auction

Laptops, office furniture, vehicles, generators and even portable paint booths are among the 365 lots of items up for bid in the next state surplus property auction via GovDeals.com, according to the release.

Bidding starts at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 25 and runs until 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 3.

For information on becoming an authorized bidder, visit https://adeca.alabama.gov/Divisions/Surplus/Pages/PublicSales.aspx.

The auction items will be listed here: www.GovDeals.com/AlabamaSurplus.

Auction items can be inspected on-site at the Surplus Property Division’s Montgomery warehouse, 4590 Mobile Highway, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26.

For more information about the online auction, visit www.adeca.alabama.gov/surplus or call (334) 284-0577.