Additional Scattered Storms Through Wednesday Morning

A few scattered showers and storms will be possible through the rest of this afternoon and this evening, with a few more downpours forming before sunrise Wednesday morning. Some of these storms could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning and thunder, and some gusty winds. You can track these storms with our interactive radar here or using Live Alert 19.

While we aren’t anticipating any severe storms, a few could be loud and heavy. These summer storms can be strong enough to cause some minor wind damage too. If you hear thunder, or get a lightning alert from Live Alert 19, head indoors and stay indoors until storms have passed.

– Alex Puckett

