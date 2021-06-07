Adaptive Recreation Fishing Rodeo for adults and children with special needs this Saturday

A man’s body was found in Brahan Spring Park on March 9, 2016. (Photo: Dave Schmidt/WHNT News 19)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The City of Huntsville’s Parks and Recreation Dept. will host its Adaptive Recreation Fishing Rodeo on Saturday, June 12, at Brahan Spring Park’s North Lagoon.

The free event is open to adults and children with special needs, as well as their siblings. Guardians or caretakers must be present for the entire event.

Participants can register between 7:30-8 a.m., as fishing will take place from 8-9:30 a.m.

Prizes will be distributed when the fishing period is over.

The lagoon will be stocked with 250 pounds of catfish, so everyone has a chance to reel in a fish.

Participants must bring their own equipment, bait, and chairs.

The department said in a release, that it hopes this event will help people of all abilities feel included and have a chance to socialize with other children and adults.

For more information, visit the Huntsville Parks and Recreation website here.