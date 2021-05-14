Activists march at Sand Mountain Park protesting Albertville Confederate flag

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Several activist organizations joined together Friday to demand the removal of the Confederate flag and monument from in front of the Marshall County Courthouse in Albertville.

The flag’s removal has been an ongoing issue since August 2020 when activists started coming to the Commission meetings and later protesting in front of the courthouse.

Activist Unique Dunston told News 19 that it has been almost a year since a Marshall County resident started a petition to bring the Confederate flag down.

She said since then, the issue seems to have been ignored by county leaders despite several demonstrations including a sit-in at the courthouse in Guntersville and a protest in the neighborhood of one commissioner.

Around 6 p.m. Friday, activists began preparing for a protest at Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater.

They spent some time creating several signs to hold while they march and chant.

The protest is being held near the same area where hundreds of people were attending the Taps & Tunes Craft Brewfest at the Sand Mountain Amphitheater.

Organizers want the flag brought down and the monument removed and relocated to a museum where people who want to pay their respects to the confederacy and its veterans, can.

News 19 has asked Commission Chairman James Hutcheson numerous times over the last year if they will discuss bringing the flag down.

Each time, we are told people are welcome to speak their opinions about it at the meetings, but the commission has not discussed it.