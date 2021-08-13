Activists, family members call for transparency after Guntersville inmate death

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Activists and family members of Travis Banks are calling for transparency and demanding answers — after he became unresponsive at the Guntersville City Jail.

He later died at the Marshall Medical Center.

On Friday night, protestors returned to Guntersville demanding officials show his family body camera footage and jail footage from before he died.

“Something that has been a huge problem here is just the influence of injustice,” said Banks’s brother, Aaron. “People not necessarily getting the fair standards when it comes to trial and just any kind of judication.”

“When something like this hits close to home or not close to home we know we have to organize we know we have to come together to demand answers for the person who has died,” said activist Unique Dunston.

The protestors plan to march every Friday outside Guntersville City Hall until the body camera footage is released.