Activist writes open letter to Marshall County commissioner chairman, personnel board about sit-in confrontation

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The leader of Say Their Names Alabama is putting added pressure on Marshall County leaders after an incident involving the County Chairman’s secretary at last Wednesday’s sit-in protest at the courthouse in Guntersville.

Unique Dunston wrote county chairman James Hutcheson and the personnel board an open letter asking them to take the necessary actions against Rhonda McCoy.

Dunston says McCoy suddenly charged aggressively at her while she was live-streaming her activist group’s sit-in protest outside of Neena’s Courthouse Grill.

In the letter, she claims McCoy was trying to take her phone and “deny her civil rights.”

Dunston added McCoy came into physical contact with her twice while trying to block her from filming.

Dunston filed harassment (simple assault) charges against McCoy after the incident.

McCoy made her own police statement regarding the incident with Guntersville Police Department.

As stated in Dunston’s letter, she feels McCoy should be held accountable for her actions, citing Marshall County Personnel Board policies and procedures that read:

“Group two offenses are instances of unacceptable conduct by an employee that are very serious and will normally constitute grounds for dismissal upon the first occurrence of such conduct, unless mitigating circumstances, as determined by the appointing authority, render lesser discipline more appropriate.”

Harassment is considered a group two offense.

Marshall County chairman James Hutcheson would not comment to News 19 about the open letter stating that it is inappropriate to discuss an employee’s employment with the public.