No Bomb Threat at Bailey Bridges in Fort Payne, police say email scam

UPDATE: The Fort Payne Police Department confirmed the reported bomb threat was an email scam.

On today’s date, Bailey Bridges Incorporation received a threatening email. Fort Payne Police responded along with the Fort Payne Fire and Rescue. Bailey Bridges personnel took immediately action for the safety of their employees. Emergency personnel and employees searched the buildings and nothing was found. It appears the email sent to the business was a scam. Fort Payne Police Chief David Davis would like to thank all responding agency and employees for their corporation and help. Fort Payne Police Department

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Officials say an active bomb threat was reported at Bailey Bridges in Fort Payne.

The call came in at 1:32 PM. According to reports, Bailey Bridges is a bridge building company.

The facility is located at 201 63rd Street in Fort Payne.

The Fort Payne Police Department responded to the scene.