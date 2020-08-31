Accused ex-judge withdraws bid to have charges thrown out

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A former Limestone County judge indicted for stealing from clients has withdrawn a bid to have the charges thrown out.

Special Circuit Judge Steven Haddock on Sunday signed an order dismissing the attempt to overturn the 2019 indictment against former Limestone County District Judge Doug Patterson.

The order followed Patterson and his lawyer admitting in a court hearing last week that they were unlikely to prevail on their motion. Patterson had asked Haddock to throw out the indictment, claiming part of the state ethics law was unconstitutional and that there was “undue influence” during the grand jury proceedings before the indictment.

Patterson was indicted on charges of using his position for personal gain, financial exploitation of the elderly and theft.