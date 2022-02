HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Westbound I-565 was closed at the Greenbrier exit just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Huntsville Police said the call came in about 8:30 p.m. that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on I-565 near exit three.

HPD confirmed the pedestrian died at the scene.

ALGO Huntsville called the crash at exit three on I-565 a major crash and warns that drivers should find a different route or expect major delays if they are traveling in the area.