Accenture Federal Services announces opening of innovation space on UAH campus

Accenture Corporate innovation HUB had their ribbon cutting ceremony in the University of Alabama Huntsville Innovation to Innovation Center (I2C) building Monday, June 14, 2021. (L-R) Rigved Joshi (UAH I2C Director), Dr. Robert Lindquist (UAH Vice President for Research and Economic Development), Dr. Darren Dawson (UAH President) Jenna O’Steen (Accenture Managing Director Justice & Judiciary Account Lead) Karl Dedolph (Accenture Managing Director Justice & Diplomacy Sector Lead), Julie Bovan (Accenture Managing Director Justice & Judiciary) and Matt Brady (Accenture Huntsville Practice Lead). (Michael Mercier/UAH)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Accenture Federal Services (AFS) has opened a new innovation space at the Invention to Innovation Center on the campus of The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH).

This partnership hopes to bring together leaders and leading industry experts to collaborate with government customers in Huntsville, explore in cutting-edge technologies, and engage with the community.

“We look forward to supporting the company in leveraging UAH’s core assets, including our research centers, faculty, students, and labs to drive solutions for the government of tomorrow,” Rigved Joshi, director of the Invention to Innovation Center said in a press release.

“With this new innovation space, we are excited to collaborate with leaders across the Huntsville community to solve the biggest challenges facing the government and explore new frontiers of digital transformation,” Jenna O’Steen, AFS managing director and Justice & Judiciary lead, said in a press release.

Learn more about AFS on their website here.