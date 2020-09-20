Academy for Academics and Arts temporarily transitioning to remote learning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Academy for Academics and Arts will temporarily transition to remote learning, a Huntsville City Schools spokesman said Saturday.

HCS Chief Communications Officer Craig Williams said they are making the transition while multiple students and staff members self-quarantine.

Williams said the remote learning period would begin Monday, September 21, and last through Wednesday, September 30. Students will return on Thursday, October 1.

Families who may have any questions are encouraged to reach out to their student’s teacher and principal.