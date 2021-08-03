Academy and Tyler Mann make $6,000 donation in shoes to kids in need

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Tyler Mann Injury Law and Academy Sports + Outdoors have teamed up to donate $6,000 in shoes to local students in need.

Tyler Mann and Academy donated the shoes through HEALS, Inc., a local nonprofit that works to provide health care for children through collaborative efforts with Huntsville City Schools, Madison County Schools and the medical community.

Wearing shoes that are too big or too small can lead to foot, posture and gait issues for students in the future.

With how fast children grow, it can be hard for families in need to afford properly sized shoes. Tyler Mann Injury Law donated $3,000 to help fix combat the issue.

“I clearly remember the boost of confidence I felt when I put on my first pair of back-to-school sneakers,” said Tyler Mann, owner of the firm. “I thought I could run faster and jump higher in those shoes. But what breaks my heart is that so many North Alabama kids never get to know what that feels like.”

Academy Sports + Outdoors matched the $3,000 donation with one of their own.

Donation and volunteer opportunities can be found on the HEALS, Inc. website.