HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One of the longest running programs on WHNT has come to an end. And Sunday mornings will be different.

In the summer of 2021, Gary Bradley told us about moving to Huntsville in July 1979 to lead the flock at Mayfair Church of Christ. He started sharing his message on television the following year. He recalls, “Every Tuesday night, I would drive up on Monte Sano and we would get started.”

He was in the pulpit at Mayfair for 37 years. Still on staff, he now consults for other churches. “I have these in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, everywhere,” he said, “But it’s my Tennessee Valley TV family that I love so much.”

He shared the word weekly on Abundant Living. “I’ve often said and thanked the people for letting me in their home on Sunday morning because if I knocked on the door, you probably wouldn’t let me in,” he said with a chuckle, “But I can come in on tv.”

His audience grew over the years. “It was my way of reaching the Tennessee Valley and God has blessed it. I don’t sing. I don’t dance. I just talk about the word of the Lord,” he told us.

During those years, there have been some humorous moments. “One lady called the office and said Oh, I just love brother Bradley’s teaching and preaching but tell him, tell him that one sideburn is longer than the other one,” he said laughing, “So I hear everything.”

There have also been some not-so-humorous moments. One happened during a thunderstorm while taping his program at the old station on Monte Sano. “We could hear it raining on the roof. I mean, it was a bad storm and lightning hit the building,” he said, “You may remember. And it blew the lights out and the lights fell down on me and burned holes in my coat. And I came out of that coat like crazy.”

I asked him if he was talking about fire and brimstone. He chuckled and said, “That would have been too appropriate, yeah, not now Lord, please.”

In 2021, I asked him if he was planning to walk away from the broadcast any time soon. He sighed and said, “No, no I’m not.” It wasn’t time. “When I think about quitting, I’m going to miss it. I’m going to miss it really because I’m touching people’s lives that I don’t know about. And that’s fine with me,” he told me.

But that was then. While recording his program recently, he told the audience, “This is our last show for Abundant Living. It’s been an unbelievable opportunity for me to come into your home or wherever you might be for the last 43 and a half years.”

And this is now. “It was just every Sunday. And I would be away doing a church growth workshop on the weekend and then come home. Well, Wednesday’s coming around and I taped every Wednesday as you know and so it was just getting to where I needed to say, I need to devote some time to some other things,” he told me recently in his office at Mayfair.

That includes his mission work in Cuba. Since 1996, he’s made 30 trips to the community country. He says the people there are starving for food and the gospel. “I need to devote more time to Cuba, and I need to be able to teach here when I have an opportunity when I’m in town,” he said, “And it’s just a time for me to take a breath.”

But the ministry will continue. “I’ve just been giving it a lot of thought and a lot of prayer, and I want to continue to help churches grow. And I want to be able to do some things that I haven’t been able to do,” he said. That includes focusing on adult seniors at Mayfair. “These are not only church members,” he said, “These are my best friends. And I want to be with them as long as I can.”

Sunday mornings won’t be the same here on WHNT. But Gary Bradley will still be sharing the gospel across the Tennessee Valley. And he will forever be a part of the WHNT family.